Odisha’s sports documentary ‘The Mountain Hockey’ collaborates with acclaimed filmmaker & promoter Jitendra Mishra for world promotion; To be premiered in Germany, Spain & Dubai soon

New Delhi: On National sports day, internationally acclaimed filmmaker, promoter and curator Jitendra Mishra who has been widely known for promoting value based, independent and regional films from India at world platforms has picked up the recent sports documentary from Odisha ‘The Mountain Hockey’ directed by Avinash Pradhan & Debasish Mohapatra, produced by Raj Kishore Hota of Cinespinner Productions and ULB Films for world promotion. Soon after this collaboration the film has already got official invitations from three different international film festivals from three different countries and soon to be premiered in Germany, Spain and Dubai in the month of September & October.

The twenty-nine minutes film narrates the story of a teacher, hockey coach and sports activist Rajendra Kumar Kujur who goes through a lot of struggle and hardship to teach hockey to several tribal girls in Amlikhaman village at Sambalpur district, Odisha. This is an inspiring story of few passionate youth and their never give up attitude in spite of several challenges in life.

“I really appreciate the honest intention of the young filmmakers behind making this film, we had agreed in principle much earlier and I am happy to have collaborated with this project. My key objective is to support and promote sincere filmmakers and positive stories from our region, we all should do it together. This way I would like to pay homage to the legendary Major Dhyan Chand on National sports day this year” said Jitendra Mishra on this occasion.

Avinash Pradhan the director of the film said “A really precious moment blooming up for all of us since our Odia language documentary The Mountain Hockey is premiering on National and International film festivals. A heartfelt thanks to Jitendra Mishra sir for carving us this noble opportunity. Now Our Hockey Girls will out-craze their voices loudly internationally”. And Debasish Mohapatra Said “Our Moto to make this film reach the maximum numbers of audiences around the globe . This momentum soon will be premiering on the festival circuit”. Raj Kishor Hota the producer says “It’s an absolute Dream come true moment for all of us to showcase our documentary The Mountain Hockey around the globe. Mr Jitendra Mishra sir is our mountain man who stands & support our film with this collaboration to take our film to the globe”