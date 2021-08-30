Vice President asks DRDO scientists to intensify research to combat any pandemic threat in the future

Around 25 scientists and technicians from DIPAS were invited to Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas by the Vice President. They were accompanied by DRDO Chairman, Dr G. Satheesh Reddy.

Interacting with them, Shri Naidu said that the pandemic has triggered unprecedented health crisis and severely impacted lives and livelihoods across the world. Lauding DIPAS and other DRDO labs for rising to the occasion and developing various indigenous products for treatment and management of COVID-19, he said that in the wake of the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2, it is important to be ever vigilant to effectively tackle any future threats.

Dr. Satheesh Reddy briefed the Vice President about various products and equipment developed indigenously by DRDO labs for treatment and management of COVID-19. He expressed his gratitude to the Vice President for inviting the scientists and technicians and sharing his thoughts with them.

The Director of DIPAS, Dr. Rajeev Varshney was also present.