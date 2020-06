Berhampur: Ganjam district reports 56 new COVID19 positive cases. With this total cases in the district reached at 755. Total active cases in the distirct at 129. Of the 56 positive cases 13 are Corona warriors. All the 56 cases have been shifted to COVID Hospital.

Yesterday’s covid test results for Ganjam. Active contact tracing is going on. @CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha pic.twitter.com/GJe4EYjmRX — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) June 18, 2020

