Odisha Cabinet to meet today evening; decisions on the conduct of #RathYatra  likely to be taken

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet to meet today evening. Crucial decisions on the conduct of Rath Yatra likely to be taken during the meeting.

On the other hand the Supreme Court will also hear a petition filed by Odisha Bikash Parishad seeking cancellation of the Car Festival this year due to Covid19 pandemic.

On the other hand People for Animal (PFA) urged the Government not to use elephants to pull chariots in Rath Yatra as an alternative arrangement. People for Animal (PFA) secretary JB Das said captive animals are frail and malnourished; and if engaged, for the arduous task of pulling chariots, it might prove fatal for the animal.

He referred to the death of an elephant, which was on way to Puri to pull chariot in year 2002. “While elephant in crowd become wild hearing sound of crackers, gongs, cymbals, etc., it kills many humans and the situation reaches to the extent of shooting the elephant to save humans,” he told.

