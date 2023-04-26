Odisha’s first Startup20X Event held on World IP Day

Bhubaneswar: Atal Incubation Centre-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation (AIC-Nalanda) supported by AIM, NITI Aayog, Govt. of Indiacelebrated the WORLD INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY DAY on 26thApril 2023 (Wednesday) in collaboration with IQAC & IPR Cell, Ramadevi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar with the primary objective of creating awareness and educating students about Intellectual Property Rights and its significance in research & innovation.

As a part of this occasion, Odisha’s First Startup20X Event, an initiative under Startup20 Engagement Group of G20 and conceptualized to promote multilateral dialogues, discussions and deliberations over various forums and platforms, was co-organized by AIC-Nalanda &Ramadevi Women’s University (RWU).

Prof. Chandi Charan Rath, CPGC, RWU; Prof. Sasmita Mohanty, Director, IQAC, RWU and Mr. Devjyoti Mohanty, CEO, AIC-NITF inaugurated the event and deliberated upon the significance of the occasion.

In light of the global theme of “Women & IP: Accelerating Innovation & Creativity”, Smt. Jayashree Mohanty, President, Luminous Infowaysdeliberated on the Role of Women in Industrial Research & Innovation and Ms. Abha Mishra, State Head, UNDP (Odisha) elaborated on the Role of Women in the Grassroot Level Innovation.

The technical sessions held during this program has immensely benefited the audience. The first session wasled by Ms. Renu Bala, Associate Partner, SS Rana & Associates, New Delhi who helped the gathering in understanding Intellectual Property Rights with fundamental approach& the second session was led by Dr. T. Pavan Kumar, Senior Scientist, CSIR-IMMT who spoke on the significance of IP in Research & Innovation.

The event witnessed a wide participation of 300+ students from various schools & colleges across the city who were made aware of Intellectual Property Rights and through programs like this, AIC-Nalanda wishes to create a network of innovators who would be nurtured to adopt research & innovation.