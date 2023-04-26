PhonePe launches new brand campaign focused on Motor Insurance

New Delhi: PhonePe today announced the launch of its new brand campaign- ‘PhonePe- Insurance your way’, focused on motor insurance. The campaign captures the essence of what buying insurance on PhonePe means with an aim to educate customers on buying hassle-free motor insurance with the help of trusted insurers and without any unwanted calls or unnecessary add-ons. The ads will run across TV, YouTube, OTT, and digital media platforms till the end of May 2023.

The campaign consists of 5 ad films of 20-25 sec each, with quirky messaging and catchy hook reinforcing PhonePe’s commitment to offering insurance with complete transparency and range of choices while protecting the privacy of its consumers. It does this by drawing parallels from everyday life analogies, where consumers are troubled by unwanted calls, pre-attached add-ons, limited options and highlights the brand’s promise of privacy and transparency with motor insurance available on the PhonePe platform.

Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Ramesh Srinivasan, Head of Brand Marketing at PhonePe, said, “Insurance has been typically sold to customers instead of being purchased by them. That’s at the heart of the consumer challenge our insurance product aims to address. Insurance buying should be a hassle-free experience, free from misinformation and anxiety of unwanted calls. That’s what we highlight with our latest marketing campaign for motor insurance and we have built an integrated marketing campaign across TV, OTT, Digital, Social and other media to convey this message to the audience. With Insurance on PhonePe, consumers can choose add-ons they need and never get bothered by unwanted calls. That’s our promise and this campaign captures the essence of that promise.”