India Levels the Series against Nepal in the Women’s T20 Bilateral Series for the Blind

Pokhara : Unbeaten half centuries by Simu Das and Phula Saren helped India beat Nepal by 9 wickets in the second match of the Women’s Bilateral Series for the Blind which was played here at the Pokhara Stadium. India levelled the series after Nepal had won the first match yesterday.

India’s Captain Sushma Patel won the toss and opted to field. Phula Saren struck in the second over dismissing Gita Poudel and last match’s centurion Binita Pun was run out in the third over reducing Nepal to 24-2. Ganga dismissed Maya Lingali in the seventh over, halting the momentum of the host’s innings. Sarita Ghimire and Bimala Rai then put together an 84 run partnership for the fourth wicket giving the innings some momentum. The Indian bowlers dismissed both batters in the space of two overs ending the hopes of Nepal posting a big total. Sarita scored 56 runs while Bimala scored 29. The bowlers wrapped up the innings quickly and bowled out Nepal in the last ball of the innings. Eventually, Nepal were all out for 172 in their 20 overs. Phula Saren, Ganga and Sushma Patel picked a wicket each for India and rest all were run outs.

In reply, Indian openers Ganga and Phula Saren scored quick runs in the first six overs taking the score to 64 in 6.2 overs before Ganga was dismissed for 22 runs through a run out. Phula was joined by Simu Das, a player from the B1 category and both batters started the flow of runs. Simu, especially, was playing her strokes and scoring at will. She finished her innings unbeaten on 66 of just 27 balls with the help of two boundaries. On the other hand, Phula Saren scored 65 of 43 balls with the help of five boundaries. India crossed the target set by Nepal in just 14.3 overs making the series level after two matches.

Simu Das was adjudged the Player of the Match for her match winning innings. The third match of the series will be played on Friday, 28th at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu.

Brief Scores

NEPAL – 172/10 in 20 overs (Sarita Ghimire – 56, Bimala Rai – 29, Binita Pun – 18; Sushma Patel – 1/15, Ganga – 1/21, Phula Saren – 1/26) lost to INDIA – 174/1 in 14.3 overs (Simu Das – 66 no, Phula Saren – 65 no, Ganga – 22)

For more details you may Contact:

Mr E John David – General Secretary, Cricket Association for the Blind in India on 9449864785