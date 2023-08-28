Odisha: Train collides with SUV at Paradip Port’s restricted zone

A goods train inside the restricted zone of Paradip Port dragged for 30 metres. A major tragedy was averted as the speed of the goods train was slow. The collision occurred near the Mechanical Coal Handling Plant (MCHP) canteen. The SUV has been partly damaged in the incident.
