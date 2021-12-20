Odisha: Tension prevailed at JSW proposed project site Dhinkia village, two arrested

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Tension prevailed at JSW proposed project site Dhinkia village on Monday afternoon, when police and villagers confronted while police party and civil administration officials were on way to Mahala village for demarcation drive.

Report said that for conducting newly formed Mahala revenue village demarcation Erasama Tahasildar and other revenue staff accompanying police force moved to spot. After knowing the event hundreds of villagers including women and children were converged at Yagi Sahi a hamlet of Dhinkia village and waited for return of government officials from the spot.

Interestingly police changed their return route moved towards seashore road returning headquarters, after knowing it agitated villagers followed police teams then confrontation erupted between them.



Police alleged that the angry villagers hurled stones, pelted bricks to police personnel in turn villagers alleged that police launched retaliating drive against villagers, entered Dhinkia village and arrested two persons, and ransacked the house of Devendra Swain a prominent JSW opponent of the village, at least 7 villagers have been hurt due to police excess, rued Devendra Swain ex PS member of Dhinkia. .

Moreover, Jagatsinghpur SP Akheleshvar Singh confirmed the arrest of two persons as Ajodhya Chandra Swain and a woman Mili Swain from Dhinkia village causing criminal cases pending against them in Abhyachandpur police station from December first week. However, SP refuted allegations of villagers that cops performed aggressively while arresting duo. Moreover, SP Singh informed that the demarcation drive in Mahala village was completed peacefully today with the support of local villagers. [Ends]