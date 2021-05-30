Odisha: Sundargarh District Reports 595 Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours

Sundargarh: Sundargarh District Reports 595 Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 9,541 Covid-19 Cases, 33 Deaths In 24 Hours. Khordha reports the maximum 1342 Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (716), Mayurbhanj (695), Sundargarh (595) & Angul (562).

Covid-19 Report For 29th May

New Positive Cases: 9541

In quarantine: 5343

Local contacts: 4198

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 562

2. Balasore: 302

3. Bargarh: 284

4. Bhadrak: 464

5. Balangir: 101

6. Boudh: 177

7. Cuttack: 716

8. Deogarh: 61

9. Dhenkanal: 117

10. Gajapati: 69

11. Ganjam: 150

12. Jagatsinghpur: 299

13. Jajpur: 489

14. Jharsuguda: 140

15. Kalahandi: 315

16. Kandhamal: 107

17. Kendrapada: 114

18. Keonjhar: 177

19. Khurda: 1342

20. Koraput: 215

21. Malkangiri: 123

22. Mayurbhanj: 695

23. Nawarangpur: 254

24. Nayagarh: 230

25. Nuapada: 50

26. Puri: 528

27. Rayagada: 164

28. Sambalpur: 229

29. Sonepur: 245

30. Sundargarh: 595

31. State Pool: 227

New recoveries: 11513

Cumulative tested: 11711459

Positive: 756684

Recovered: 658646

Active cases: 95266