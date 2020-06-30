Odisha: Sundargarh District reports 2 new COVID19 positive Cases in last 24 hours

Sundargarh: Sundargarh District reports 2 new COVID19 positive Cases in last 24 hours, tally reaches 193.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 206 new COVID19 positive Cases in last 24 hours, Total confirmed cases rise to 7065. 192 cases were reported from quarantine centres while 14 are local contacts. Malkangiri reports highest 36 cases.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bhadrak: 4

4. Bolangir: 16

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 17

7. Deogarh: 15

8. Dhenkanal: 4

9. Ganjam: 3

10. Jagatsinghpur: 17

11. Jajpur: 28

12. Jharsuguda: 3

13. Kendrapada: 4

14. Keonjhar: 6

15. Khordha: 7

16. Koraput: 18

17. Malkangiri: 36

18. Mayurbhanj: 7

19. Nayagarh: 1

20. Puri: 1

21. Sambalpur: 4

22. Sundargarh: 2

23. NDRF: 1

(returned from WB Amphan duty)

New recoveries: 203

Cumulative tested: 265431

Positive: 7065

Recovered: 4946

Active Cases: 2087

