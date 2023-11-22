Odisha Startup Carnival 2023 to connect start-up innovators with mentor-investors

Bhubaneswar: AIC-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation, supported by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt of India and in collaboration with Fluid Ventures, a SEBI-registered, early-stage, venture capital fund that invests in visionary entrepreneurs on Wednesday announce ‘Odisha Startup Carnival 2023, scheduled to be held from 10th December 2023 to 23rd December 2023. Huge numbers of participation expected for this year’s edition from across the spectrum as Odisha wintenssed tremendous growth in start-up ecosystem.

Odisha Startup Carnival 2023, Odisha’s Biggest Mentor-Investor Connect Fest is the 2nd edition of a grand 14-day long series of mentoring, meetings & meetups that aims to provide a unique platform for every Stakeholder of the Startup Ecosystem in Odisha to enable them to acquire the required know-how to lead their organizations onto the trajectory of growth and scalability.

Founder of Fluid Ventures Mr. Amit Singhal declared opening of registrations for Odisha Startup Carnival 2023 and invited various stakeholders of the startup ecosystem like Industries, Government Bodies, Academic Institutions, Corporates, VC Firms, Enablers, etc. to come join hands with AIC-Nalanda in executing yet another edition of this path-breaking initiative. He said that “I want to congratulate Odisha on creating a benchmark for other states by organising such startup-investor engaging events and keenly look forward to being a part of it”

Chief Executive Officer, AIC-Nalanda, Mr. Durga Prasad Gouda opined that this year’s carnival, shall witness multiple engagement sessions across the capital city of Bhubaneswar that will bring opportunities to curate the participating startups by exploring the various aspects of knowledge necessary for the development, operations, scaling, and raising funds. “AIC-Nalanda, under the aegis of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt of India, through such programs aims to have a Pan-Odisha presence and spread its reach across all parts of the state.”

The previous edition that was held in July 2022 witnessed over 40 experts, mentors & investors coming to Bhubaneswar from varied fields and sectors across the nation during the 12-day long fest for Startups. It was followed by 100 one-on-one meetings between Investors and Startups that gained unprecedented appreciation from all stakeholders.

Odisha Startup Carnival 2023 is an extraordinary platform for Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Startups who dream to create the difference and be a part of Odisha’s true growth story.