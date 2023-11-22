Aiming for Redemption as Captain in India’s T20 Battle with Australia : Suryakumar Yadav

Visakhapatnam, Nov 22 – Suryakumar Yadav is gearing up to take charge as the captain of the Indian T20 side against Australia, expressing his excitement despite the lingering disappointment from the heartbreaking loss in the ODI World Cup final just three days ago.

In the unusual scheduling of international cricket, both India and Australia will hit the field once again in the opening game of the five-match T20 series, commencing in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. This quick turnaround comes a mere 96 hours after the intense World Cup final clash in Ahmedabad, offering a fresh start with a different set of players.

Suryakumar Yadav, who played a crucial role in India’s near-perfect campaign in the World Cup, addressed the media on the eve of the T20 series opener and acknowledged the challenge of moving on from the recent disappointment. “It is difficult; it will take time. It can’t be that you wake up the next morning and forget everything that happened. It was a long tournament. We would have loved to win it,” said Surya.

Despite the lingering emotions from the ODI World Cup loss, Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead the Indian side in the absence of Hardik Pandya. Fans are eager to see how the team, under Surya’s captaincy, bounces back and begins the T20 series on a positive note.

The T20 series against Australia presents a new opportunity for India to showcase their resilience and determination, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the charge. Cricket enthusiasts are anticipating an exciting clash as both teams look to leave the World Cup behind and focus on the challenges that lie ahead in the T20 format.