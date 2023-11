Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sports Secretary Vineel Krishna welcomed the former manager of Arsenal Football Club and Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA, Arsene Wenger upon his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport last night. He was also accompanied by AIFF officials.

Arsene Wenger is all set to inaugurate the historic AIFF- FIFA Talent Academy in Bhubaneswar under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme. The initiative is the first of its kind in India.