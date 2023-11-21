President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated a Skill Training Centre at Pahadpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, flagged off three new trains

New Delhi: President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu flagged off three new trains namely Badampahar – Tatanagar MEMU; Badampahar – Rourkela Weekly Express; and Badampahar – Shalimar Weekly Express from Badampahar Railway Station, Odisha today (November 21, 2023). She also virtually inaugurated the new Rairangpur Postal Division; released a Commemorative Special Cover of Rairangpur Postal Division; and laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Badampahar Railway station on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that the development of any area depends on the connectivity of that area. Be it rail, roads or postal services – all these services make people’s lives easier. She said that three trains launched today will help locals in traveling to neighboring states like Jharkhand and West Bengal. She added that people will also not face any inconvenience in visiting Odisha’s industrial town Rourkela.

The President said that despite the increasing trend of cell phones and courier services, India Post has not lost its relevance. The inauguration of a new Postal Division at Rairangpur is an important event for the region. She expressed confidence that people of this area will now be able to avail postal services easily.

The President said that the Union Government is taking various initiatives for the development of tribal communities. She noted that there is almost three times increase in the current budget compared to the budget for the Financial Year 2013-14. She said that inclusive development is incomplete without the development of tribal people. That is why the government is giving priority to the development of tribal communities. She urged tribal youth to take advantage of the government’s schemes. She emphasised that one’s effort is also necessary for self development. Therefore, youth should keep trying to move forward in their lives.

The President said that the government has launched PM JANMAN (PM- Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas this year for the development of PVTGs. She said that this is an important step towards the progress of tribal brothers and sisters. She expressed confidence that this initiative will connect people with development in this Amrit kaal and will also help in achieving the goal of a developed India.

After the event, the President traveled in the Badampahar – Shalimar Express from Badampahar to Rairangpur.