Odisha Revenue And Disaster Management Minister, Pramila Mallick Met Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal At Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister Residence) And Invited Him To Grace The Occasion Of Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Pramila Mallick met Haryana Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister Residence) and invited him to grace the occasion of Hockey World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from January 13 to 29, 2023.

Smt. Pramila Mallick discussed detail of Hockey World Cup event with the Chief Minister. She also shown a brochure prepared for the players and a sample of the dress code of the players. The Chief Minister presented a memento and Srimad Bhagavad Gita to the Revenue Minister of Odisha. Smt. Pramila felicitated the Chief Minister with a bouquet of flowers.

The Chief Minister said that organizing such a grand event of Hockey World Cup in India is a matter of pride for the entire country. The National Hockey team includes five players from Haryana. Haryana has given the slogan of “Khelega-India, Jeetega-India, Jeetegi-Hockey” to the hockey team. The Chief Minister expressed hope that with dedication and commitment, the players will win the Hockey World Cup.

The Chief Minister said that besides giving cash prizes worth crores of rupees to the medal winner players, employment opportunities are also being provided to the players of Haryana. Due to this reason, the youth in the rural areas are showing great interest in sports and today every village is ahead in sports activities. Apart from making Astro turf at various places for hockey, better infrastructure has also been provided to the players, resulting which the players have been showing great performance and making international recognition of Haryana.

Apprising the Odisha Minister about the government ambitious scheme like Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), the Chief Minister said that through this scheme, the government is consistently making efforts for the bright and happy future of every family residing in Haryana. Even other various states of are following the steps to implement PPP scheme.

On this occasion, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr. Amit Kumar Agrawal and other officers were present.