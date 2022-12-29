In a target drive against drug mafia and narcotic trade, Haryana Police have seized a whopping 24 tonnes of narcotic substance worth crores of rupees during the year 2022.

The police have also attached properties worth Rs 31.45 crore of those involved in drug trafficking under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Besides, the process to attach properties worth Rs 12.23 crore of persons who are facing charges of smuggling drugs in the state is also on.

Disclosing this here today, Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, Sh. P.K. Agrawal said that Police have filed a total of 3636 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2022, as against the 2583 cases registered in 2021.

The DGP said that effective action is being taken against drug traffickers to completely eradicate the drug menace from the state and save the future generation. People involved in the drug trade will be dealt with strictly and no one will be spared.

Giving details about the drug-wise seizure, he said that over 271 kg opium, more than 196 kg charas/sulpha, over 10173 kg poppy husk, 6 kg 701-gram smack, over 13311 kg ganja and 35 kg 328 gram of heroin was seized from the possession of drug traffickers.

To prevent drug trafficking, Police have been working relentlessly to curb drug menace. It is because of our team’s efforts as well as increased inter-state cooperation for exchange of information that the number of cases registered has increased this year compared to last year. “We have adopted a multi-pronged approach that resulted in seizure of such large amount of narcotic substances. Our field units including the Special Task Force (STF) and Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) have dismantled the potential supply of almost all types of narcotics in the state. The crackdown was made in line with the government’s commitment to make Haryana a drug-free state”, he added.

At 587, the maximum cases under NDPS Act were registered in Sirsa, followed by 349 in Faridabad, 273 in Karnal, 240 in Fatehabad and 220 in Kurukshetra.

There is no place for drugs in our society. We will continue to speed up our operations against drug traffickers and drug cartels to save the people especially youth from drug menace. Besides, special campaigns are being organized to make the youth aware of the ill effects of drug addiction, he added.

The DGP also urged people to supplement the police efforts in tightening the noose on those involved in drug peddling by sharing information about sale, consumption and use of drugs at mobile number 7087089947, toll-free number 1800-180-1314 and landline number 01733-253023.