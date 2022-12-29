Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches projects worth more than Rs 1,800 crore in the Angul district

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched a number of development projects worth more than Rs 1,800 crore in the Angul district.

Besides, Patnaik inaugurated 746 development projects worth Rs 313 crore and laid foundation stones for another 795 projects worth Rs 1,492 crore.

CM said, with the investment the developmental activities in the district will be further enhanced and also employment opportunities are increasing with the establishment of industries in the district.

The Chief Minister said that the state has attracted investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in the recently concluded Make-in-Odisha conclave this year.

He also distributed loans to the tune of Rs 242 core to 7372 Mission Shakti groups, which will benefit more than 75,000 women of the district.