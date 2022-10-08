Odisha reports 82 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 82 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 7th Oct
New Positive Cases: 82
Of which 0-18 years: 10
In quarantine: 48
Local contacts: 34
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Bargarh: 3
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Cuttack: 10
5. Deogarh: 2
6. Dhenkanal: 1
7. Ganjam: 3
8. Jajpur: 3
9. Kalahandi: 2
10. Keonjhar: 3
11. Khurda: 13
12. Mayurbhanj: 1
13. Nawarangpur: 1
14. Nayagarh: 2
15. Nuapada: 3
16. Puri: 11
17. Rayagada: 2
18. Sambalpur: 3
19. Sundargarh: 14
20. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 176
Cumulative tested: 33644390
Positive: 1334787
Recovered: 1324912
Active cases: 623