Odisha reports 82 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 82 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 7th Oct

New Positive Cases: 82

Of which 0-18 years: 10

In quarantine: 48

Local contacts: 34

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bargarh: 3

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Cuttack: 10

5. Deogarh: 2

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Ganjam: 3

8. Jajpur: 3

9. Kalahandi: 2

10. Keonjhar: 3

11. Khurda: 13

12. Mayurbhanj: 1

13. Nawarangpur: 1

14. Nayagarh: 2

15. Nuapada: 3

16. Puri: 11

17. Rayagada: 2

18. Sambalpur: 3

19. Sundargarh: 14

20. State Pool: 3

New recoveries: 176

Cumulative tested: 33644390

Positive: 1334787

Recovered: 1324912

Active cases: 623