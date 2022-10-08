Kia India registers highest-ever monthly sales of 25,857 units, surpasses CY21 sales in just nine months of CY22

CHENNAI: Kia India, one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country, dispatched 25,857 units in September 2022. While the company registered 79.05% Y-o-Y growth over September 2021, the Q3 sales too increased by almost 51.93%. The Seltos led KIN’s September sales with a more than 42% contribution, clocking 11,000-unit sales. Sonet and Carens followed the Seltos with a contribution of 36% (9,291-unit sales) and over 20% (5,233-unit sales) to the KIN September 2022 sales. The Carnival, too, maintained its healthy run, registering 333-unit sales in the previous month.

With the record September 2022 sales, Kia India surpassed its total sales of CY21 in just 9 months, with 1,92,024 units sold YTD. Last year the company recorded 1,81,583-unit sales. Additionally, the company registered a remarkable rise of 12.3% from Q2 CY22. This has further added to Kia India’s portfolio of achievements and helped it sustain its position among the top 5 automakers in the country.