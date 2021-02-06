Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 82 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in lst 24 hours. 49 are quarantine cases & 33 local contact cases. Caseload rises to 3,35,548.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 9
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Balangir: 5
6. Deogarh: 3
7. Gajapati: 1
8. Ganjam: 2
9. Jajpur: 3
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Kalahandi: 1
12. Keonjhar: 2
13. Khurda: 5
14. Mayurbhanj: 5
15. Nuapada: 1
16. Puri: 2
17. Rayagada: 2
18. Sambalpur: 7
19. Sonepur: 2
20. Sundargarh: 15
21. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 122
Cumulative tested: 7840772
Positive: 335548
Recovered: 332733
Active cases: 853