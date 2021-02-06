Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 82 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in lst 24 hours. 49 are quarantine cases & 33 local contact cases. Caseload rises to 3,35,548.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Balangir: 5

6. Deogarh: 3

7. Gajapati: 1

8. Ganjam: 2

9. Jajpur: 3

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Keonjhar: 2

13. Khurda: 5

14. Mayurbhanj: 5

15. Nuapada: 1

16. Puri: 2

17. Rayagada: 2

18. Sambalpur: 7

19. Sonepur: 2

20. Sundargarh: 15

21. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 122

Cumulative tested: 7840772

Positive: 335548

Recovered: 332733

Active cases: 853