CM Chouhan inaugurates direct flight between Bhopal and Ahmedabad

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that air travel is not a matter of luxury, it is a powerful and effective means of saving time and increasing efficiency. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s dream is that even an ordinary person wearing slippers should have access to air travel. In order to enable people of all classes to use air services easily, air connectivity and affordable air services in cities are constantly being expanded. Enhanced air services in Madhya Pradesh will promote tourism sector and help us move ahead towards building an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was speaking at the inauguration of Fly Big’s direct flight service between Bhopal and Ahmedabad at a function held at Raja Bhoj Airport today.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has expressed the hope that the Fly Big company will operate more flights in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh is a paradise for tourists. There is enough scope for religious tourism as well as wild life and historical tourism. The availability of flights from various cities also paves the way for attracting investment. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan formally launched the air service after lighting the lamp. He also unveiled the first air ticket. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan assured the company that they would get full support from the State’s Aviation Department and the Airport Authority in the plans to start new air services.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also held discussions with some passengers and wished them good luck. Passengers informed that direct air service to Ahmedabad has not been available earlier. Due to this, passengers had to go through Delhi and Mumbai by paying more fare and spending more time. Now, with additional air services for three days in a week, air travel between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will become easier.

Air service will also start from Jabalpur, Chhindwara and Satna

Captain Sanjay Mandalia of Fly Big informed that Fly Big will provide air services on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Bhopal to Ahmedabad. Till now only one airline service has been available to passengers on this sector. This will help in increasing trade and tourism connectivity of the two states.

The company also plans to start flights from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Satna and other districts of Madhya Pradesh. Apart from this, there is also the idea of ​​connecting Raipur and Bilaspur cities of Chhattisgarh.