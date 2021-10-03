Odisha reports 528 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 528 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1027959. Khordha district registered the Highest of 243 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 69 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd October

New Positive Cases: 528

Of which 0-18 years: 73

In quarantine: 310

Local contacts: 218

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Cuttack: 69

6. Deogarh: 3

7. Ganjam: 4

8. Jagatsinghpur: 24

9. Jajpur: 16

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kendrapada: 8

12. Khurda: 243

13. Koraput: 3

14. Malkangiri: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 31

16. Nawarangpur: 1

17. Nayagarh: 2

18. Puri: 17

19. Sambalpur: 14

20. Sonepur: 2

21. Sundargarh: 9

22. State Pool: 59

New recoveries: 579

Cumulative tested: 20172526

Positive: 1027959

Recovered: 1014412

Active cases: 5280