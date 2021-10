New Delhi: India reports 22,842 new COVID19 cases, 244 deaths in the last 24 hours. Out of 22,842 new COVID cases and 244 deaths, Kerala reported 13,217 cases and 121 deaths yesterday.

Active cases: 2,70,557 (lowest in 199 days)

Total recoveries: 3,30,94,529

Death toll: 4,48,817