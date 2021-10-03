Odisha: Khordha District Reports 243 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 243 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 528 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd October
New Positive Cases: 528
Of which 0-18 years: 73
In quarantine: 310
Local contacts: 218
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Cuttack: 69
6. Deogarh: 3
7. Ganjam: 4
8. Jagatsinghpur: 24
9. Jajpur: 16
10. Jharsuguda: 4
11. Kendrapada: 8
12. Khurda: 243
13. Koraput: 3
14. Malkangiri: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 31
16. Nawarangpur: 1
17. Nayagarh: 2
18. Puri: 17
19. Sambalpur: 14
20. Sonepur: 2
21. Sundargarh: 9
22. State Pool: 59
New recoveries: 579
Cumulative tested: 20172526
Positive: 1027959
Recovered: 1014412
Active cases: 5280