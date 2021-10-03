Odisha: Khordha District Reports 243 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 243 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 528 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd October

New Positive Cases: 528

Of which 0-18 years: 73

In quarantine: 310

Local contacts: 218

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Cuttack: 69

6. Deogarh: 3

7. Ganjam: 4

8. Jagatsinghpur: 24

9. Jajpur: 16

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kendrapada: 8

12. Khurda: 243

13. Koraput: 3

14. Malkangiri: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 31

16. Nawarangpur: 1

17. Nayagarh: 2

18. Puri: 17

19. Sambalpur: 14

20. Sonepur: 2

21. Sundargarh: 9

22. State Pool: 59

New recoveries: 579

Cumulative tested: 20172526

Positive: 1027959

Recovered: 1014412

Active cases: 5280