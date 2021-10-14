Odisha reports 521 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 521 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1033809. Khordha district registered the Highest of 249 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 60 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 13th October

New Positive Cases: 521

Of which 0-18 years: 65

In quarantine: 304

Local contacts: 217

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 4

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 60

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Ganjam: 3

10. Jagatsinghpur: 15

11. Jajpur: 9

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 3

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Kendrapada: 14

16. Keonjhar: 4

17. Khurda: 249

18. Koraput: 6

19. Mayurbhanj: 21

20. Nayagarh: 9

21. Puri: 13

22. Rayagada: 1

23. Sambalpur: 9

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 8

26. State Pool: 61

New recoveries: 404

Cumulative tested: 20892297

Positive: 1033809

Recovered: 1020168

Active cases: 5314