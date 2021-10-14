Odisha reports 521 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 521 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1033809. Khordha district registered the Highest of 249 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 60 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 13th October
New Positive Cases: 521
Of which 0-18 years: 65
In quarantine: 304
Local contacts: 217
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 17
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 60
8. Dhenkanal: 2
9. Ganjam: 3
10. Jagatsinghpur: 15
11. Jajpur: 9
12. Jharsuguda: 2
13. Kalahandi: 3
14. Kandhamal: 1
15. Kendrapada: 14
16. Keonjhar: 4
17. Khurda: 249
18. Koraput: 6
19. Mayurbhanj: 21
20. Nayagarh: 9
21. Puri: 13
22. Rayagada: 1
23. Sambalpur: 9
24. Sonepur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 8
26. State Pool: 61
New recoveries: 404
Cumulative tested: 20892297
Positive: 1033809
Recovered: 1020168
Active cases: 5314