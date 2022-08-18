Odisha reports 482 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 482 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 17th August
New Positive Cases: 482
Of which 0-18 years: 108
In quarantine: 283
Local contacts: 199
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 24
6. Boudh: 37
7. Cuttack: 16
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Gajapati: 6
10. Jagatsinghpur: 2
11. Jajpur: 10
12. Jharsuguda: 8
13. Kalahandi: 16
14. Kandhamal: 7
15. Kendrapada: 6
16. Keonjhar: 10
17. Khurda: 71
18. Koraput: 5
19. Mayurbhanj: 17
20. Nawarangpur: 27
21. Nayagarh: 11
22. Nuapada: 17
23. Puri: 5
24. Rayagada: 5
25. Sambalpur: 26
26. Sonepur: 7
27. Sundargarh: 107
28. State Pool: 17
New recoveries: 553
Cumulative tested: 32969404
Positive: 1324069
Recovered: 1311947
Active cases: 2909