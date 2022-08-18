Odisha reports 482 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 482 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 17th August

New Positive Cases: 482

Of which 0-18 years: 108

In quarantine: 283

Local contacts: 199

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 24

6. Boudh: 37

7. Cuttack: 16

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Gajapati: 6

10. Jagatsinghpur: 2

11. Jajpur: 10

12. Jharsuguda: 8

13. Kalahandi: 16

14. Kandhamal: 7

15. Kendrapada: 6

16. Keonjhar: 10

17. Khurda: 71

18. Koraput: 5

19. Mayurbhanj: 17

20. Nawarangpur: 27

21. Nayagarh: 11

22. Nuapada: 17

23. Puri: 5

24. Rayagada: 5

25. Sambalpur: 26

26. Sonepur: 7

27. Sundargarh: 107

28. State Pool: 17

New recoveries: 553

Cumulative tested: 32969404

Positive: 1324069

Recovered: 1311947

Active cases: 2909