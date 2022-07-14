Odisha reports 479 Covid recovery today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 479 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.

District-wise Covid recovery:

213 from Khordha

94 from Cuttack

24 from Sundargarh

22 from Baleswar

13 from Jharsuguda

12 from Jagatsinghpur

11 from Puri

9 from Sambalpur

8 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Gajapati

4 from Jajapur

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Rayagada

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Sonepur

1 from Deogarh

1 from Ganjam

52 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1283169