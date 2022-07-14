Odisha reports 479 Covid recovery today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 479 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.
District-wise Covid recovery:
213 from Khordha
94 from Cuttack
24 from Sundargarh
22 from Baleswar
13 from Jharsuguda
12 from Jagatsinghpur
11 from Puri
9 from Sambalpur
8 from Mayurbhanj
5 from Gajapati
4 from Jajapur
3 from Kalahandi
3 from Rayagada
2 from Bhadrak
2 from Sonepur
1 from Deogarh
1 from Ganjam
52 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1283169