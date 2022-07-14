Anil Sahasrabudhe interacts with students from Madhya Pradesh at New Delhi en-route their 5-day visit to Nagaland under AKAM-EBSB This student exchange between paired partner states will see about 750 students all over India visiting the other state under the Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat initiative

New Delhi : As part of the ongoing nationwide Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (AKAM-EBSB) Student Exchange Program, 50 students from Madhya Pradesh interacted with Chaiman AICTE , Shri Anil Sahasrabudhe before starting their five-day visit to Nagaland on Thursday.

The interaction was facilitated by the Union Ministry of Education and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, and saw the presence of their senior functionaries on occasion.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland are paired states under this program that aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different States/Union Territories through the concept of State/Union Territory pairing.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Sahasrabudhe said that this interactive program for students of Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) and Schools from Madhya Pradesh is part of the pan-India student exchange between paired partner states. We were delighted to see the enthusiasm of students from Madhya Pradesh who will be immersed in the culture of Nagaland for five days during their tour.

Ms. Riya Lohia, Ms. Anika Rai, Mr. Justin and Mr. Devyansh Srivastava said that this interaction organized by AICTE during our short stay in New Delhi made our short stay at the National Capital one of the many pleasant and memorable events of our AKAM-EBSB Student Tour Program. We are thrilled to be part of the program and look forward to a meaningful tour and knowing more about Nagaland and its people.

Dr. Ravindra Kumar Soni (Adviser), Dr. Nikhil Kant (Dy. Dir.), Mr. Manoj Singh (Asst. Dir.) were also present and interacted with students.