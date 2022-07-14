Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session; 15,152 people have lost their lives while 29,777 people have sustained injuries due to road accidents in the last three years, says MLA Kusum Tete

Bhubaneswar : In reply to a question raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) , the MLA Kusum Tete informed that as many as 15,152 people have lost their lives while 29,777 people have sustained injuries due to road accidents in the last three years and a total of 31,865 road accidents occurred in Odisha in last three years (2019-2021).

Odisha witnessed 11064 road accidents in 2019, in which 5333 people were killed while 11177 people were injured. Similarly in 2020, 4738 people lost their lives and 8818 were injured while a total of 9817 accidents took place in the state.