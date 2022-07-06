Odisha reports 401 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 401 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 5th July
New Positive Cases: 401
Of which 0-18 years: 44
In quarantine: 236
Local contacts: 165
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 17
2. Bhadrak: 2
3. Cuttack: 64
4. Gajapati: 6
5. Ganjam: 2
6. Jagatsinghpur: 5
7. Jajpur: 4
8. Jharsuguda: 3
9. Kalahandi: 2
10. Kendrapada: 3
11. Khurda: 194
12. Koraput: 1
13. Malkangiri: 1
14. Mayurbhanj: 6
15. Nayagarh: 4
16. Nuapada: 1
17. Puri: 14
18. Rayagada: 1
19. Sambalpur: 5
20. Sonepur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 19
22. State Pool: 46
New recoveries: 139
Cumulative tested: 32163302
Positive: 1291518
Recovered: 1280382
Active cases: 1957