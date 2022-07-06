Odisha reports 401 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 401 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 5th July

New Positive Cases: 401

Of which 0-18 years: 44

In quarantine: 236

Local contacts: 165

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 17

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Cuttack: 64

4. Gajapati: 6

5. Ganjam: 2

6. Jagatsinghpur: 5

7. Jajpur: 4

8. Jharsuguda: 3

9. Kalahandi: 2

10. Kendrapada: 3

11. Khurda: 194

12. Koraput: 1

13. Malkangiri: 1

14. Mayurbhanj: 6

15. Nayagarh: 4

16. Nuapada: 1

17. Puri: 14

18. Rayagada: 1

19. Sambalpur: 5

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 19

22. State Pool: 46

New recoveries: 139

Cumulative tested: 32163302

Positive: 1291518

Recovered: 1280382

Active cases: 1957