Digital India Week 2022 Expo ‘Digital Mela’ extended to July 8, 2022 in Gandhinagar Gujarat due to high volume of participation

New Delhi :Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Digital India Week, 2022 on July 4. An integral part of the Digital India Week is the grand expo-“Digital Mela” which has more than 200 Stalls showcasing Digital India solutions for facilitating “Ease of Living”.

The Digital Mela, set up at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat has piqued the curiosity of thousands of visitors who are flocking to see and learn about the latest innovations and new technologies from Emerging Tech pavilion showcasing AR/VR, Drone Technology, Robotics to Women in Tech, Digital Payments, Fintech to R&D pavilion exhibiting the latest in Medical electronics, additive manufacturing, 3D printing, semiconductor and nano technology, high computing processors among others. Nurturing the spirit of innovation, stalls by multiple Startups and unicorns are attracting and inspiring budding entrepreneurs and students alike.

Owing to the enormous success of the Digital India Week event, it has been decided to extend the Expo till July 8, 2022 so that students, entrepreneurs and citizens from different geographies can benefit from the different kinds of digital technologies and solutions being exhibited.