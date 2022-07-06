National

Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal DK Patnaik visited Air Force station Mohanbari, Dibrugarh, Assam for a 3-day visit

New Delhi : In a big breaking, Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal DK Patnaik visited Air Force station Mohanbari, Dibrugarh, Assam for a 3-day visit: IAF officials.
He was briefed about the operational, maintenance & administrative preparedness of the Station The Air Marshal is also visiting the Advance Landing Grounds at Vijaynagar and Walong besides visiting the nearby Air Force Station Dinjan

Odisha Diary bureau
