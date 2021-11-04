Odisha reports 351 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 351 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1042773 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 181 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 35 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd November

New Positive Cases 351

Of which 0-18 years: 45

In quarantine: 207

Local contacts: 144

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bhadrak: 6

4. Balangir: 4

5. Cuttack: 35

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 10

9. Jajpur: 15

10. Jharsuguda: 1

11. Kendrapada: 8

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 181

14. Koraput: 2

15. Mayurbhanj: 3

16. Nawarangpur: 2

17. Nayagarh: 6

18. Nuapada: 1

19. Puri: 6

20. Sambalpur: 5

21. Sonepur: 1

22. Sundargarh: 3

23. State Pool: 44

New recoveries: 416

Cumulative tested: 22240815

Positive: 1042773

Recovered: 1030442

Active cases: 3931