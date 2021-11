Bhubaneswar : In view of Kali puja and Diwali celebrations in Cuttack city, as many as 18 platoons of police force i.e. 104 officers,171 Armed Police and 120 home guards will be deployed around the silver city to maintain law and order, informed officials.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cuttack Prateek Singh said that police will workout on zero-tolerance for illegal use of fire crackers after 10 PM on Diwali.