Odisha: Khordha district reports 181 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 181 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 351 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19 Report For 3rd November
New Positive Cases 351
Of which 0-18 years: 45
In quarantine: 207
Local contacts: 144
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 13
3. Bhadrak: 6
4. Balangir: 4
5. Cuttack: 35
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Gajapati: 2
8. Jagatsinghpur: 10
9. Jajpur: 15
10. Jharsuguda: 1
11. Kendrapada: 8
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 181
14. Koraput: 2
15. Mayurbhanj: 3
16. Nawarangpur: 2
17. Nayagarh: 6
18. Nuapada: 1
19. Puri: 6
20. Sambalpur: 5
21. Sonepur: 1
22. Sundargarh: 3
23. State Pool: 44
New recoveries: 416
Cumulative tested: 22240815
Positive: 1042773
Recovered: 1030442
Active cases: 3931