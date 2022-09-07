Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 328 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 6th Sept

New Positive Cases: 328

Of which 0-18 years: 74

In quarantine: 192

Local contacts: 136

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Balangir: 8

5. Cuttack: 31

6. Deogarh: 3

7. Gajapati: 4

8. Ganjam: 1

9. Jagatsinghpur: 7

10. Jajpur: 10

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Kalahandi: 10

13. Kandhamal: 4

14. Kendrapada: 3

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khurda: 54

17. Koraput: 3

18. Malkangiri: 1

19. Mayurbhanj: 4

20. Nawarangpur: 13

21. Nayagarh: 49

22. Nuapada: 9

23. Puri: 9

24. Rayagada: 2

25. Sambalpur: 8

26. Sonepur: 3

27. Sundargarh: 61

28. State Pool: 12

New recoveries: 289

Cumulative tested: 33273387

Positive: 1329203

Recovered: 1318351

Active cases: 1616