Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 328 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 6th Sept
New Positive Cases: 328
Of which 0-18 years: 74
In quarantine: 192
Local contacts: 136
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Balangir: 8
5. Cuttack: 31
6. Deogarh: 3
7. Gajapati: 4
8. Ganjam: 1
9. Jagatsinghpur: 7
10. Jajpur: 10
11. Jharsuguda: 3
12. Kalahandi: 10
13. Kandhamal: 4
14. Kendrapada: 3
15. Keonjhar: 2
16. Khurda: 54
17. Koraput: 3
18. Malkangiri: 1
19. Mayurbhanj: 4
20. Nawarangpur: 13
21. Nayagarh: 49
22. Nuapada: 9
23. Puri: 9
24. Rayagada: 2
25. Sambalpur: 8
26. Sonepur: 3
27. Sundargarh: 61
28. State Pool: 12
New recoveries: 289
Cumulative tested: 33273387
Positive: 1329203
Recovered: 1318351
Active cases: 1616