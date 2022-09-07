India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 213.91 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 213.91 Cr (2,13,91,49,934) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.05 Cr (4,05,07,953) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,361 2nd Dose 1,01,09,378 Precaution Dose 68,26,177 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,35,202 2nd Dose 1,77,03,732 Precaution Dose 1,32,85,004 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,05,07,953 2nd Dose 3,05,74,338 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,17,45,431 2nd Dose 5,25,16,492 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,07,74,923 2nd Dose 51,38,30,904 Precaution Dose 7,05,36,509 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,40,089 2nd Dose 19,64,98,608 Precaution Dose 3,85,32,884 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,07,317 2nd Dose 12,28,27,616 Precaution Dose 4,24,83,016 Precaution Dose 17,16,63,590 Total 2,13,91,49,934

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 50,594. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.70%. 7,094 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,38,93,590.

5,379 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,21,917 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.80 Cr (88,80,68,681) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.00% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.67%.