India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 213.91 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 213.91 Cr (2,13,91,49,934) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.05 Cr (4,05,07,953) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,361
2nd Dose 1,01,09,378
Precaution Dose 68,26,177
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,35,202
2nd Dose 1,77,03,732
Precaution Dose 1,32,85,004
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,05,07,953
2nd Dose 3,05,74,338
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,17,45,431
2nd Dose 5,25,16,492
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,07,74,923
2nd Dose 51,38,30,904
Precaution Dose 7,05,36,509
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,40,089
2nd Dose 19,64,98,608
Precaution Dose 3,85,32,884
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,07,317
2nd Dose 12,28,27,616
Precaution Dose 4,24,83,016
Precaution Dose 17,16,63,590
Total 2,13,91,49,934

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 50,594. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.70%. 7,094 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,38,93,590.

 

5,379 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,21,917 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.80 Cr (88,80,68,681) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.00% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.67%.

