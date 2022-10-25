Odisha reports 25 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 25 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 24th Oct
New Positive Cases: 25
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 14
Local contacts: 11
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Bargarh: 2
3. Cuttack: 3
4. Kalahandi: 2
5. Khurda: 3
6. Mayurbhanj: 2
7. Nuapada: 1
8. Puri: 3
9. Sambalpur: 3
10. Sundargarh: 4
11. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 55
Cumulative tested: 33791189
Positive: 1335920
Recovered: 1326267
Active cases: 397