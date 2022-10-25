Odisha reports 25 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 25 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 24th Oct

New Positive Cases: 25

Of which 0-18 years: 2

In quarantine: 14

Local contacts: 11

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Cuttack: 3

4. Kalahandi: 2

5. Khurda: 3

6. Mayurbhanj: 2

7. Nuapada: 1

8. Puri: 3

9. Sambalpur: 3

10. Sundargarh: 4

11. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 55

Cumulative tested: 33791189

Positive: 1335920

Recovered: 1326267

Active cases: 397