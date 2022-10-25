India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.56 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.56 Cr (2,19,56,65,598) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,36,182) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415382 2nd Dose 10120519 Precaution Dose 7069358 FLWs 1st Dose 18437135 2nd Dose 17720303 Precaution Dose 13745629 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41236182 2nd Dose 32344170 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62005981 2nd Dose 53318923 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561408056 2nd Dose 516296383 Precaution Dose 100514534 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204047905 2nd Dose 197071253 Precaution Dose 50693087 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127680918 2nd Dose 123216837 Precaution Dose 48323043 Precaution Dose 22,03,45,651 Total 2,19,56,65,598

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 22,549. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,503 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,93,409.

862 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 63,786 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.01 Cr (90,01,49,497) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.02% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.35%.