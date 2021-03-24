Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 170 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.
In quarantine: 99
Local contacts: 71
Total positive cases rise to 339246
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 5
6. Cuttack: 23
7. Deogarh: 3
8. Gajapati: 1
9. Ganjam: 1
10. Jajpur: 5
11. Jharsuguda: 7
12. Kalahandi: 8
13. Kendrapada: 1
14. Keonjhar: 2
15. Khurda: 23
16. Koraput: 2
17. Mayurbhanj: 8
18. Nuapada: 27
19. Puri: 4
20. Rayagada: 2
21. Sambalpur: 7
22. Sonepur: 1
23. Sundargarh: 22
24. State Pool: 6
New recoveries: 60
Cumulative tested: 8861380
Positive: 339246
Recovered: 336266
Active cases: 1008