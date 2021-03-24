Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 170 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.

In quarantine: 99

Local contacts: 71

Total positive cases rise to 339246

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 5

6. Cuttack: 23

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Ganjam: 1

10. Jajpur: 5

11. Jharsuguda: 7

12. Kalahandi: 8

13. Kendrapada: 1

14. Keonjhar: 2

15. Khurda: 23

16. Koraput: 2

17. Mayurbhanj: 8

18. Nuapada: 27

19. Puri: 4

20. Rayagada: 2

21. Sambalpur: 7

22. Sonepur: 1

23. Sundargarh: 22

24. State Pool: 6

New recoveries: 60

Cumulative tested: 8861380

Positive: 339246

Recovered: 336266

Active cases: 1008