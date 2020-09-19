Odisha: Rayagada District reports 92 COVID19 cases Today; Total tally surges to 6,699

Rayagada: Rayagada District reports 92 COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; Total tally surges to 6,699.

It should be noted that 4209 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hrs; 2441 from quarantine centres & 1768 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 175550.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 109

2. Balasore: 183

3. Bargarh: 116

4. Bhadrak: 43

5. Balangir: 78

6. Boudh: 55

7. Cuttack: 491

8. Deogarh: 23

9. Dhenkanal: 80

10. Gajapati: 43

11. Ganjam: 65

12. Jagatsinghpur: 146

13. Jajpur: 176

14. Jharsuguda: 80

15. Kalahandi: 90

16. Kandhamal: 102

17. Kendrapada: 123

18. Keonjhar: 72

19. Khurda: 663

20. Koraput: 114

21. Malkangiri: 63

22. Mayurbhanj: 107

23. Nawarangpur: 102

24. Nayagarh: 47

25. Nuapada: 52

26. Puri: 326

27. Rayagada: 92

28. Sambalpur: 154

29. Sonepur: 83

30. Sundargarh: 121

31. State Pool: 210

New Recovery: 4101

Cumulative Tested: 2715822

Positive: 175550

Recovered: 137567

Active Case: 37239

Related

comments