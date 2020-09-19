Odisha: Rayagada District reports 92 COVID19 cases Today; Total tally surges to 6,699

Rayagada: Rayagada District reports 92 COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; Total tally surges to 6,699.
It should be noted that 4209 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hrs; 2441 from quarantine centres & 1768 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 175550.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 109
2. Balasore: 183
3. Bargarh: 116
4. Bhadrak: 43
5. Balangir: 78
6. Boudh: 55
7. Cuttack: 491
8. Deogarh: 23
9. Dhenkanal: 80
10. Gajapati: 43
11. Ganjam: 65
12. Jagatsinghpur: 146
13. Jajpur: 176
14. Jharsuguda: 80
15. Kalahandi: 90
16. Kandhamal: 102
17. Kendrapada: 123
18. Keonjhar: 72
19. Khurda: 663
20. Koraput: 114
21. Malkangiri: 63
22. Mayurbhanj: 107
23. Nawarangpur: 102
24. Nayagarh: 47
25. Nuapada: 52
26. Puri: 326
27. Rayagada: 92
28. Sambalpur: 154
29. Sonepur: 83
30. Sundargarh: 121
31. State Pool: 210
New Recovery: 4101
Cumulative Tested: 2715822
Positive: 175550
Recovered: 137567
Active Case: 37239