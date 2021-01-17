Odisha: Puri District reports 13 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Puri: Puri District reports 13 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha repoprt 183 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 106 are quarantine cases & 77 local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,33,310.One 52-Year male COVID19 patient of Bhubaneswar who was also a case of Diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and undergone renal transplantation succumb to the deadly virus in Odisha; toll mounts to 1900.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 20
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 3
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 7
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Gajapati: 3
10. Ganjam: 1
11. Jajpur: 7
12. Jharsuguda: 11
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kandhamal: 1
15. Kendrapada: 4
16. Keonjhar: 3
17. Khurda: 19
18. Mayurbhanj: 8
19. Nayagarh: 1
20. Nuapada: 18
21. Puri: 13
22. Sambalpur: 19
23. Sundargarh: 18
24. State Pool: 6
New recoveries: 230
Cumulative tested: 7376896
Positive: 333310
Recovered: 329318
Active cases: 2039