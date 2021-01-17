Odisha: Puri District reports 13 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Puri: Puri District reports 13 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha repoprt 183 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 106 are quarantine cases & 77 local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,33,310.One 52-Year male COVID19 patient of Bhubaneswar who was also a case of Diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and undergone renal transplantation succumb to the deadly virus in Odisha; toll mounts to 1900.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 3

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 7

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Gajapati: 3

10. Ganjam: 1

11. Jajpur: 7

12. Jharsuguda: 11

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Kendrapada: 4

16. Keonjhar: 3

17. Khurda: 19

18. Mayurbhanj: 8

19. Nayagarh: 1

20. Nuapada: 18

21. Puri: 13

22. Sambalpur: 19

23. Sundargarh: 18

24. State Pool: 6

New recoveries: 230

Cumulative tested: 7376896

Positive: 333310

Recovered: 329318

Active cases: 2039

Related

comments