Odisha: Police SI suspended in Naugaon

Report by Kahnu Nanda,Jagatsinghpur: A police sub inspector [SI] Bibekananda Sahoo working in Naugaon police station was placed under suspension on Wednesday by superintendent of police Prakash R. The alleged cop reportedly found gross mis-conduct and dereliction of duty while working in Naugaon police station. The suspended SI was attached to disciplinary control of Reserve Inspector office, Jagatsinghpur police headquarters until further order, a SP office press release informed.

On the other hand sources said that a video was viral in social media exhibiting the alleged SI Bibekananda Sahoo was sipping wine in police station accompanying few people link with liquor trade, SP conducted a confidential probe on the viral video, satisfied with its truthfulness then suspended the cop.

