Odisha: Nuapada District records 290 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Nuapada: Nuapada District records 290 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports record high of 12238 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Sundargarh records all-time-high of 2073 cases, followed by Khordha with 1828 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 6th May

New Positive Cases:12238

In quarantine: 6914

Local contacts: 5324

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 480

2. Balasore: 437

3. Bargarh: 475

4. Bhadrak: 381

5. Balangir: 260

6. Boudh: 128

7. Cuttack: 916

8. Deogarh: 60

9. Dhenkanal: 142

10. Gajapati: 91

11. Ganjam: 312

12. Jagatsinghpur: 168

13. Jajpur: 318

14. Jharsuguda: 306

15. Kalahandi: 580

16. Kandhamal: 69

17. Kendrapada: 192

18. Keonjhar: 179

19. Khurda: 1828

20. Koraput: 130

21. Malkangiri: 60

22. Mayurbhanj: 257

23. Nawarangpur: 282

24. Nayagarh: 194

25. Nuapada: 290

26. Puri: 369

27. Rayagada: 201

28. Sambalpur: 544

29. Sonepur: 159

30. Sundargarh: 2073

31. State Pool: 357

New recoveries: 6854

Cumulative tested: 10418217

Positive: 512400

Recovered: 423257

Active cases: 86950