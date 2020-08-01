Odisha Mining Corporation Limited Sets up Covid Care Homes

Bhubaneswar: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) established Covid Care Homes (CCH) at Bhubaneswar and in three regions at South

Kaliapani, Gandhamardan and Daitari on 1st August 2020. Each CCHs will be 20-bedded isolation facilities to accommodate COVID-19 suspect or positive cases. The

CCHs will be extension of the home isolation facility exclusively for OMC employees and its workers with asymptomatic and mild symptomatic cases.

In the second phase OMC will start the Covid Care Homes in four other location at Kurmitar in Koida region, Seremda in Barbil region, Bangur region and at

Kodingamali in Rayagada region with each regions having 10-bedded facilities each.

Being a responsible corporate, OMC had earlier donated Rs. 500 crores to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in March to support the State Government’s efforts to control

the Covid-19 situation and to help those affected by the pandemic. The State-owned entity, during the time, also transferred Rs. 250 crores as the interim dividend for the Financial Year 2019-20. On 26th March, OMC also signed tripartite agreement with Govt. of Odisha and KIMS to set up 500-bedded stand-alone Covid-19 Hospital.

Later, the Corporation funded to set up 10 stand-alone Covid-19 Hospitals in eight districts across the state.

