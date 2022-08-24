Bhubaneswar : The projects under Odisha Mineral Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) acquired people’s acceptance and participation with remarkable success in construction, completion and commissioning. Cent percent of the housing, drinking water ( DW) and social forestry projects sanctioned during 1st phase from ad-hoc CAMPA were completed and commissioned.

It was revealed from the Board of Directors meeting held on digital mode under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra from Lok Seba Bhawan wherein Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Satya Brata Sahu outlined the issues, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) G. Rajesh presented the updates along with new project proposals for discussion.

Considering importance of the projects for people in the light of OMBADC perspectives, Chief Secretary Mahapatra approved 6 new projects estimated around Rs 1,752 cr. Mahapatra also directed to include more of the sustainable livelihood promotion and skill development projects in mining affected areas. Various departments were asked to sponsor more number of projects having direct linkage with income generation and enhancement of livelihood opportunities. OMBADC was directed to take up skill development projects for youths from mining affected areas in collaboration with skill development department.

The new projects approved included: (1) Natural Farming for year round crop in 36 Blocks of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts amounting to Rs 250.72 Cr. for benefit of 2,49,021 farmers in 216 GPs; (2) Piped Water Supply scheme for 787 villages in 11 blocks of Mayurbhanj amounting to Rs 856.87 crore; (3) Establishment of Comprehensive Rehabilitation Centre for the districts of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar amounting to Rs 106.36 crore; (4) Construction of all-weather connectivity roads for 23 blocks of Ghatagaon block amounting to Rs 19.64 crore; (5) Infrastructure development in Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Mayurbhanj amounting to Rs 29 crore; and, (6) Improving quality of education in 36 Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas amounting to Rs 489.53 crore.

CEO Rajesh appraised that a sum of Rs 869.42 crore. was received from Ad-hoc CAMPA. Against this, 29829 pucca dwellings houses of Rs 402.03 crore 215 piped drinking water supply projects of Rs 618.59 crore social and farm forestry projects including afforestion and soil and moisture conservation activities of Rs 56.06 crore; and Projects for skill development of Tribal youths from 691 mining affected areas of 29 blocks in 8 districts with allocation of Rs 2.04 crore were sanctioned and implemented through different departments. Sri Rjesh added, “ As of now, all Projects funded by Ad-Hoc CAMPA under housing, drinking water and social forestry have been completed, while more than 80% achievement accomplished in the Skill Development project”.

Review showed that under compensation money funds, the OMBADC had fund of Rs 19823 crore including the interest. Against this, Board had earlier approved 47 need based projects proposed by 16 departments amounting to Rs 15870.50 crore. All these projects were under smooth implementation with people’s participation. The projects under implementation mostly were from sectors like drinking water, education, health, livelihood, environmental protection, rural connectivity and water conservation.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena, Principal Secretary Steel and Mines Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Finance Vishal Kumar Dev Principal Secretary Pachayati Raj and Drinking Water PCCF (HoFF) Debibutta Biswal, along with senior board members from Government of India and different State Government departments participated in discussion.