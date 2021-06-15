Odisha: Mayurbhanj District Reports 187 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Mayurbhanj: Mayurbhanj District Reports 187 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3405 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 14th June

New Positive Cases: 3405

In quarantine: 1942

Local contacts: 1463

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 183

2. Balasore: 296

3. Bargarh: 66

4. Bhadrak: 179

5. Balangir: 18

6. Boudh: 59

7. Cuttack: 230

8. Deogarh: 23

9. Dhenkanal: 54

10. Gajapati: 58

11. Ganjam: 36

12. Jagatsinghpur: 129

13. Jajpur: 391

14. Jharsuguda: 9

15. Kalahandi: 54

16. Kandhamal: 55

17. Kendrapada: 73

18. Keonjhar: 89

19. Khurda: 500

20. Koraput: 63

21. Malkangiri: 72

22. Mayurbhanj: 187

23. Nawarangpur: 83

24. Nayagarh: 97

25. Nuapada: 28

26. Puri: 141

27. Rayagada: 45

28. Sambalpur: 38

29. Sonepur: 25

30. Sundargarh: 48

31. State Pool: 76

New recoveries: 8182

Cumulative tested: 12777739

Positive: 859526

Recovered: 804981

Active case: 51104