Odisha: Lords’ Bahuda Jatra begins in Puri, Odisha

Amid chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ and beating of cymbals, Lord Jagannath’s ‘Bahuda Yatra’ or return car festival began in the pilgrim town on Wednesday.



The sibling deities – Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhdara and Lord Jagannath – were escorted to their respective chariots from Gundicha Temple in a ceremonial ‘Dhadi Pahandi’ (line procession), marking the beginning of the Lord’s return journey or Bahuda Yatra to their abode at Srimandir.



The deities were taken to Shree Gundicha Temple, about 3 kilometres from the main temple on Rath Yatra day on June 20. The deities stayed in the Gundicha Temple, considered as the birthplace of the trinity, for seven days.