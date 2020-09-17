Odisha: Koraput District reports 98 new Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, tally surges to 5,134

Koraput: Koraput District reports 98 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours, tally surges to 5,134 in the district.

Odisha reports 4241 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. 2502 from quarantine centres & 1739 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 167161. Khordha records highest 647 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (389) and Puri (291).

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 84

2. Balasore: 141

3. Bargarh: 149

4. Bhadrak: 72

5. Balangir: 44

6. Boudh: 94

7. Cuttack: 389

8. Deogarh: 6

9. Dhenkanal: 86

10. Gajapati: 23

11. Ganjam: 75

12. Jagatsinghpur: 126

13. Jajpur: 150

14. Jharsuguda: 111

15. Kalahandi: 114

16. Kandhamal: 116

17. Kendrapada: 103

18. Keonjhar: 77

19. Khurda: 647

20. Koraput: 98

21. Malkangiri: 28

22. Mayurbhanj: 147

23. Nawarangpur: 107

24. Nayagarh: 94

25. Nuapada: 99

26. Puri: 291

27. Rayagada: 66

28. Sambalpur: 91

29. Sonepur: 129

30. Sundargarh: 154

31. State Pool: 330

New Recovery: 4121

Cumulative Tested: 2619601

Positive: 167161

Recovered: 129859

Active Case: 36580

